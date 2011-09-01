UPDATE 2-Fewer discounts on summer clothes hurt Charming Shoppes

* Q2 adj loss/shr $0.01 vs est EPS $0.01

* Q2 rev $499.1 mln vs est $500.2 mln

* Plans to shut 120 more stores in H2 2011

* Shares fall as much as 7 pct (Rewrites throughout)

BANGALORE, Sept 1 Women's clothing and shoe retailer Charming Shoppes Inc posted a second-quarter loss against a market consensus of a profit as fewer discounts on summer merchandise put off customers, driving its shares down as much as 7 percent.

The owner of the Lane Bryant, Fashion Bug and Catherines brands said cutting down on discounts on summer merchandise helped shore up margins but traffic and transactions fell more than it had planned.

While Charming Shoppes offered fewer discounts on summer items, several clothes retailers have slashed prices to lure bargain-hungry customers in an uncertain economic environment.

Charming Shoppes has been losing out to rivals like Ann Inc and Chico's FAS Inc and has made attempts to breathe new life into its waning business by closing unprofitable stores and launching new products.

Anthony Romano, a former Ann Taylor executive, took over as Charming Shoppes' chief executive earlier this year in a bid to spark a turnaround at the company, which mostly sells plus-sized apparel.

The company has now missed Wall Street earnings expectations four times in the past five quarters.

The retailer, which closed 114 underperforming stores in the second quarter, said it will pull the shutters on 120 more stores in the next half of 2011, mostly at its struggling Fashion Bug brand.

Fashion Bug, which offers affordable apparel for women aged 30-50 years, saw same-store sales for the second quarter drop 3 percent, compared with an increase of 3 percent, last year.

Many apparel retailers have been grappling with higher costs and have warned of wavering consumer sentiment heading into the key year-end holiday season, as fears grow of another recession.

Charming Shoppes, which reduced inventory costs by 5 percent on a comparable store basis in the quarter, plans to cut more inventory in the third quarter.

"As we enter the second half, our fall inventory is down in both dollars and units, according to plan, and as compared to the year-ago period," Finance Chief Eric Specter said in a statement.

Gross margins rose to 49.3 percent from 48.1 percent last year. However, sales fell 3.5 percent to $499.2 million, compared with analysts' expectations of $500.2 million.

For the second quarter, Charming Shoppes posted a loss of $1.9 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with a loss of $8.6 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it lost 1 cent a share, while analysts had expected a profit of 1 cent a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Bensalen, Philadelphia-based company were down about 2 percent on Thursday. They had earlier touched a low of $2.96. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)