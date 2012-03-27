UPDATE 1-Charming Shoppes posts wider-than-expected loss

* Q4 loss/shr $0.06 vs est. loss/shr $0.02
* Q4 rev $559.1 mln vs est. $542.3 mln
* Gross margin falls to 42 pct from 43 pct
March 27 Women's clothing and shoe retailer
Charming Shoppes Inc posted a wider-than-expected
quarterly loss as higher product costs and steep discounts at
its Lane Bryant brand hurt margins.
The plus-sized apparel retailer, which has been losing
market share to rivals like Ann Inc and Chico's FAS Inc
, plans to close between 90 to 105 underperforming stores
this year, it said in a statement.
Charming Shoppes, which hired Barclays Capital in December
to help it review its options, posted a fourth-quarter loss of
$13.2 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of
$30.4 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.
Before items, it recorded a loss of 6 cents, wider than the
analysts' average estimate of 2 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell nearly 3 percent to $559.1 million, but beat
market expectations of $542.3 million. Gross margin fell to 42
percent from 43 percent a year ago.
In December, Charming Shoppes said it will shed its Fashion
Bug business and focus on its flagship Lane Bryant brand
instead, in a bid to spark a turnaround in its business.
Shares of the company closed at $4.88 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.