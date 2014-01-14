版本:
BRIEF-Charter says it's "not aware of any other bidder out there" for Time Warner Cable

Jan 14 Charter

* Says it's "not aware of any other bidder out there" for time warner cable

* Charter CEO says Liberty Media has indicated it would it would invest additional capital and Charter's board is evaluating that Further company coverage:
