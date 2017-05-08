版本:
Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership

May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc announced a wireless partnership on Monday as they prepare to enter the highly competitive and oversaturated market for mobile service in the United States.

Reuters reported on Sunday that the two cable providers were close to announcing a tie-up. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
