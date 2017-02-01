New York attorney general sues Charter over internet speeds

NEW YORK Feb 1 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman filed a lawsuit on Wednesday that accuses Charter
Communications Inc's Spectrum cable unit of
short-changing customers on internet speeds.
The lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court in Manhattan,
accuses Spectrum of systematically defrauding and misleading
internet service subscribers by promising service it knew it
could not deliver.
Online content that Spectrum could not deliver to customers
included Netflix, Facebook and gaming platforms, according to
the lawsuit. Schneiderman launched a probe into the matter in
October.
Charter bought Time Warner Cable last year and re-branded
the company as Spectrum.
Charter said in a statement that it was disappointed that
the Schneiderman filed the lawsuit regarding Time Warner Cable's
broadband speed advertisements that occurred prior to the
merger.
"Charter has already made substantial investments in the
interest of upgrading the Time Warner Cable systems and
delivering the best possible experience to customers," the
company said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Anjali Athavaley; Writing by
Anna Driver; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)