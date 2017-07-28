FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint proposes merger with Charter Communications - WSJ
2017年7月28日

Sprint proposes merger with Charter Communications - WSJ

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp has proposed a merger with cable provider Charter Communications Inc in a deal that would create a new publicly traded company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, which controls Sprint, will control the new entity, as per the "complex" proposal, the WSJ said on Friday. on.wsj.com/2eVpfoi

Sprint, Charter and SoftBank could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

