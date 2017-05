NEW YORK Jan 26 Verizon Communications Inc , the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, has not proposed an acquisition to Charter Communications Inc, according to sources.

Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Verizon was exploring a combination with the cable company, citing sources familiar with the situation.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis, Anjali Athavaley and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)