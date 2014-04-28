UPDATE 2-Comcast offers to shed customers to win TWC approval

* Comcast offers to divest 3.9 million subscribers
* Comcast aims to win regulatory approval for Time Warner
Cable deal
* Deal would boost Charter's subscriptions to 5.7 mln
(Adds analyst comment, background, details from investor
presentation)
By Liana B. Baker and Soham Chatterjee
April 28 Comcast Corp offered to sell 1.4
million pay TV subscribers to Charter Communications Inc
for $7.3 billion, as part of a wider transaction aimed
at winning regulatory approval for its proposed $45 billion
takeover of Time Warner Cable.
Comcast also said it would divest another 2.5 million
subscribers into a new publicly traded company, dubbed SpinCo
for now, to be one-third owned by Charter and two-thirds owned
by Comcast shareholders.
The deal will make Charter - whose own bid for Time Warner
Cable was thwarted by Comcast's higher offer - the
second-biggest U.S. pay TV company with 5.7 million customers,
overtaking Cox Communications Inc.
Comcast will have less than 30 percent of the U.S.
residential cable or satellite TV market after the deal, the
company said in a statement.
SpinCo would have an estimated enterprise value of $14.3
billion and an equity value of $5.8 billion, Charter and Comcast
said in an investor presentation. (r.reuters.com/vyd88v)
The agreement is contingent on Comcast's Time Warner Cable
deal being approved by the Justice Department and the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission, a process that could take
many months.
"Comcast wanted to do this deal now with Charter so it could
get in front of regulators at the Justice Department and the FCC
at the same time as the Time Warner Cable deal," a source
familiar with the matter said.
The source said there was a standstill agreement with
Charter that stipulates that it cannot gain full control of
SpinCo for four years.
Comcast will have no ownership in SpinCo if the divestment
plan goes ahead. The companies said the divestments would
deliver about $19.5 billion in value to Comcast shareholders.
Time Warner Cable had 11.2 million residential video
subscribers as of March 31, while Comcast had 22.6 million.
"For Charter this deal is a transformative event and sets
them up over time to consolidate the balance of the rest of the
cable industry," Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeff Wlodarczak
told Reuters, adding that the deal was good for both parties.
Charter's deal with Comcast marks an acceleration of John
Malone's effective return to cable through his investment
vehicle Liberty Media Corp, which owns about 27 percent
of Charter, Wlodarczak said.
In addition to the divestments, Charter and Comcast will
swap about 1.6 million customers.
Comcast will get parts of Los Angeles, New York state,
western Massachusetts, North and South Carolina and parts of
Texas and Georgia. Charter will get Detroit and Minneapolis-St.
Paul in Minnesota, the companies said in the presentation.
Charter said it expected to fund the purchase of 1.4 million
customers through debt.
Charter shares were up 1.5 percent at $132 in premarket
trading on Monday. Comcast shares were untraded after closing at
$50.97 on Nasdaq on Friday. Time Warner Cable shares were
untraded after closing at $139.41 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)