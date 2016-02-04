Charter Communications' loss soars on higher costs

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
Feb 4 Charter Communications Inc's quarterly net loss more than doubled due to costs related to its pending $55 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc .
The company lost $122 million, or $1.09 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $48 million, or 44 cents, a year earlier.
Charter added 115,000 net residential Internet subscribers in the period, below the 116,700 estimated by StreetAccount.
Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $2.51 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.