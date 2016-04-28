Charter Communications posts lower-than-expected Q1 revenue

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 U.S. cable company Charter Communications Inc, which is in the process of buying Time Warner Cable Inc, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by weakness in its video business.
The company's net loss more than doubled to $188 million, or $1.68 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $81 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.1 percent to $2.53 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.