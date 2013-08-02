UPDATE 1-Cox in talks about merger with Charter -report

Aug 2 Cox Communications Inc has held
talks about merging with cable provider and rival Charter
Communications Inc, Bloomberg cited two people with
knowledge of the matter as saying on Friday.
Cox President Pat Esser has discussed a deal with Liberty
Media Corp, which owns 27 percent of Charter, Bloomberg
cited one of the unidentified sources as saying. Neither party
has decided on a potential deal structure, it added.
Representatives from Charter, Liberty Media and Cox did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
John Malone's Liberty Media had previously been circling
Time Warner Cable Inc. Since Malone, 72, jumped back
into the U.S. market with Liberty Media's investment in Charter
earlier this year, analysts have predicted a wave of cable
consolidation.
Following the news report, Time Warner Cable shares fell 2.4
percent, while Charter rose 4.4 percent. Cablevision, which is
perennially viewed as a takeover target, was up 6.1 percent.
The U.S. cable TV market faces rising programming costs as
well as technology threats from upstarts such as Netflix Inc
, which offers movies and TV shows to subscribers
online.