Cable TV operator Charter posts profit in fourth quarter

Feb 21 Charter Communications Inc,
which said earlier this month that it would wage a proxy battle
for control of the board of Time Warner Cable Inc,
posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared year-earlier loss,
helped by growth in revenue from its internet, commercial and
video businesses.
The No. 4 U.S. cable operator reported net income of $39
million, or 35 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31,
compared with a loss of $40 million, or 41 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBIDTA) rose about 3 percent to $764 million.
Quarterly revenue rose 5 percent to $2.1 billion.