Bidder tops Melrose move for Charter -Telegraph

LONDON Aug 23 A mystery bidder has made a 1.5 billion pound takeover proposal for Charter International CHTR.L, potentially trumping Melrose's NYN.L approach for the company, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper said City sources claimed Charter received the 870 pence per share indicative offer in the middle of last week.

The Telegraph reports that there is speculation the new approach is from a party linked to U.S. company Lincoln Electric (LECO.O).

Lincoln's adviser, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), is understood to have held informal talks with Charter's advisor Goldman Sachs (GS.N) in recent days, the Telegraph said.

Talks are thought to have centered on a possible 870 to 900 pence per share offer, which is higher than Melrose's proposal that was pitched at 840 pence per share, the newspaper said. The price range was discussed as a guideline to what could be acceptable to the Charter board.

Insiders cited by the Telegraph said the talks do not constitute a formal proposal.

Charter had previously rejected two bids by Melrose, both conditional on a period of due diligence, but is working to get a takeover agreed by a Sept. 6 deadline. [ID:nL5E7JI406]

Both Charter and Lincoln Electric were unavailable for immediate comment.

($1 = 0.607 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)