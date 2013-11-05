Charter CFO says company in 'unique position' for a M&A deal

Nov 5 Charter Communications Inc finance chief
Chris Winfrey said on Tuesday he and Chief Executive Tom
Rutledge have talked about potential mergers and acquisitions
that would take advantage of the "unique position" the cable
operator has because of its tax assets.
Reuters reported last Friday that Charter was
weighing a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc before the year
end and is trying to devise a deal that would be attractive to
the shareholders of the No. 2 U.S. cable operator.
Winfrey told investors on a conference call following the
company's third quarter results that its tax assets, "put
Charter in a pretty unique position to look at acquisitions,
swaps ... and it can be a value accretive element of an M&A
strategy."
The remarks were made in response to a question about how
Charter's tax assets would work if Charter merged with a larger
cable operator.
Charter, which emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2009,
has roughly $7.7 billion in net operating losses as of Dec. 12,
including $3.7 billion in net operating losses without
restrictions, according to a Barclays research note dated July
30.
Winfrey added that taxes were not the only reason to do M&A.
"Tom (Rutledge, Charter's CEO)and I have both spoken
extensively about that," he said. "The reason to do M&A is
because you think you can grow things faster and make money that
way."
Wunderlich Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan interpreted
the comments on Tuesday as being, "entirely consistent with
Charter having done a lot of thinking about how to do a deal."
Cable billionaire John Malone, who controls Liberty Media
Corp, has been talking up the need for consolidation in
the cable industry since he jumped backed into the U.S. cable
market by buying about a quarter stake in Charter last spring.
The U.S. cable TV market is mature and faces rising programming
costs and the continued loss of video subscribers.