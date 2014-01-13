BRIEF-Charter Communications offered to buy Time Warner Cable for $132.50 a share - report

BRIEF-Amaya pays additional $75 mln on Rational Group deferred purchase price
* Amaya pays additional $75 million on Rational Group deferred purchase price
Jan 13 Charter Communications Inc : * Offered to buy Time Warner Cable for $132.50 a share - report * Proposal includes $83 cash per share and $49.50 in Charter stock - report * Sent a letter to Time Warner Cable today, has not received a serious
response - report
* Novan inc- in general, all doses of SB204 were well tolerated and not associated with any significant safety issues in these trials
* Eldorado Resorts - Co, Isle Of Capri casinos received all consents, approvals from state gaming commissions to consummate previously announced merger