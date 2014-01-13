版本:
BRIEF-Charter Communications offered to buy Time Warner Cable for $132.50 a share - report

Jan 13 Charter Communications Inc : * Offered to buy Time Warner Cable for $132.50 a share - report * Proposal includes $83 cash per share and $49.50 in Charter stock - report * Sent a letter to Time Warner Cable today, has not received a serious

response - report
