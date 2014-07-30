版本:
Charterhouse hires Goldman Sachs for sale of UK skincare firm Deb - source

LONDON, July 30 European private equity fund Charterhouse has hired Goldman Sachs to sell UK skincare firm Deb, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sale is to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2014, two sources with knowledge of the deal said. Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Clare Hutchison)
