Charterhouse sells Armacell to Blackstone-led partnership

European shares ease, Unicredit boosts Italian banks
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan
LONDON Nov 30 Private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners said on Monday it had agreed to sell high-tech insulation firm Armacell to private equity funds managed by Blackstone.
The deal values Luxembourg-based Armacell at 960 million euros ($1.02 billion) and generates a 54 percent internal rate of return for investors, a source familiar with the matter said.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Charterhouse acquired Armacell in 2013 in a 520 million euro deal. The sale is the seventh exit from the firm's ninth fund, and represents the best investment result so far, the source said. ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)
VILLAROCHE, France, May 11 The head of Safran's aircraft engines division said on Thursday that an engine problem with a Boeing plane was not a design issue, and that an Airbus plane using a different version of that engine was not affected.
May 11 Founders of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal and one of its early investors, Nexus, have reached an agreement with SoftBank Group that would allow the Japanese firm to move ahead with its plan to sell Snapdeal to bigger rival Flipkart, ET Now reported, citing sources.