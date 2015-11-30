RPT-Charterhouse sells Armacell to Blackstone-led partnership

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Nov 30 Private equity firm Charterhouse
Capital Partners said on Monday it had agreed to sell high-tech
insulation firm Armacell to private equity funds managed by
Blackstone.
The deal values Luxembourg-based Armacell at 960 million
euros ($1.02 billion) and generates a 54 percent internal rate
of return (IRR) for investors, a source familiar with the matter
said.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Charterhouse acquired Armacell in 2013 in a 520 million euro
deal. The sale is the seventh exit from the firm's ninth fund,
and represents the best investment result so far in terms of
IRR, the source said.
($1 = 0.9450 euros)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)