Charterhouse, CVC mandate banks for Ista sale -sources

FRANKFURT, Nov Private equity groups Charterhouse and CVC have mandated Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs for a sale of energy-metering group Ista, two people close to the transaction told Reuters.

The sale is set to become one of the biggest private equity transactions in Germany next year with a price tag of up to roughly 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion), they added.

Tentative bids are expected in the first quarter of 2013, the sources said.