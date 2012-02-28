UPDATE 1-Chart Industries 4th-qtr misses on higher costs

* Sees FY12 rev $950 mln to $1 bln vs est $960 mln
* Q4 EPS adj $0.51 vs est $0.62
* Q4 rev $219.6 mln vs est $224.8 mln
* Costs rise 20 pct
Feb 28 Chart Industries Inc
posted quarterly results below analysts' estimates hurt by
higher costs , but the engineered equipment
maker forecast 2012 sales largely above expectations on an
uptick in natural gas processing projects.
The company expects full-year earnings of $2.60 to
$2.90 per share, on a revenue of $950 million to $1
billion.
Analysts on average were expecting it to earn $2.90
a share, excluding special items, on a revenue of $960
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Despite some weakness in Europe, we still believe the
natural gas industry is in the beginning stages of a multi-year
growth cycle that presents significant opportunities," the
company said in a statement.
For the October-December quarter, Chart Industries' earnings
attributable to the company fell to $8.4 million, or 28 cents a
share, from $9.8 million, or 33 cents a share a year
ago.
Excluding special items, it earned 51 cents a share, missing
the 62 cents analysts were expecting.
Revenue rose 38 percent to $219.6 million, missing the
analysts' estimate of $224.8 million.
Costs of the company, which also makes equipment used in the
production, storage and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial
gases, rose by a fifth to $35.2 million.
The Cleveland-based company's shares, which have gained 83
percent in value since touching a year-low on Oct. 4, closed at
$65.38 on Monday on the Nasdaq.