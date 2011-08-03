UPDATE 1-Chartwell says unaffected by US Medicare reimbursement rate cuts

(Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Canada's Chartwell Seniors Housing Real Estate Investment Trust (CSH_u.TO) said Medicare reimbursement rate cuts in the United States would not affect its cash flow or operations.

Units of the Mississauga, Ontario-based trust, which indirectly owns and operates a range of seniors housing communities in Canada and the United States, were down slightly at C$7.45 on Wednesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) cut 2012 payments for skilled nursing facilities by 11.1 percent, or $3.87 billion -- a move that is likely to wipe out a major part of the profits of skilled nursing facility operators.

On Tuesday, units of peer Extendicare Real Estate Investment Trust EXE_u.TO, which runs senior healthcare centers, slumped 20 percent, after the U.S. government set final reimbursement rate cuts that confirmed the market's worst fears. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)