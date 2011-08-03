UPDATE 1-Chartwell says unaffected by US Medicare reimbursement rate cuts

(Follows alerts)
Aug 3 Canada's Chartwell Seniors Housing Real
Estate Investment Trust (CSH_u.TO) said Medicare reimbursement
rate cuts in the United States would not affect its cash flow or
operations.
Units of the Mississauga, Ontario-based trust, which
indirectly owns and operates a range of seniors housing
communities in Canada and the United States, were down slightly
at C$7.45 on Wednesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
On Friday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
(CMS) cut 2012 payments for skilled nursing facilities by 11.1
percent, or $3.87 billion -- a move that is likely to wipe out a
major part of the profits of skilled nursing facility operators.
On Tuesday, units of peer Extendicare Real Estate Investment
Trust EXE_u.TO, which runs senior healthcare centers, slumped
20 percent, after the U.S. government set final reimbursement
rate cuts that confirmed the market's worst fears.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)