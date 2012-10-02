New Issue-CHC Helicopter adds $200 mln in notes

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 2 CHC Helicopter SA on Tuesday added $200 million of first lien senior secured notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. Morgan Stanley, HSBC, RBC and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CHC HELICOPTER AMT $200 MLN COUPON 9.25 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9.020 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/05/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 784 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.