New Issue-CHC Helicopter adds $200 mln in notes

Oct 2 CHC Helicopter SA on Tuesday added $200
million of first lien senior secured notes to an existing issue,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    Morgan Stanley, HSBC, RBC and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CHC HELICOPTER

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 9.25 PCT    MATURITY    10/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 101      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 9.020 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/05/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 784 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

