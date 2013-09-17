Checkers Drive-In restaurant chain preparing for IPO -sources

| Sept 17
Sept 17 U.S. hamburger chain Checkers Drive-In
Restaurants Inc is preparing for an initial public offering
later this year, according to three sources familiar with the
matter.
Checkers, owned by private equity firm Wellspring Capital
Management, has hired Piper Jaffray and Jefferies to help with
the offering, the sources said.
Jefferies and Wellspring declined to comment. Piper Jaffray
could not immediately be reached for comment.
An IPO for Checkers comes after Wellspring tried
unsuccessfully to sell the Tampa, Florida-based company last
year, the sources said.
Checkers operates more than 800 restaurants across the
United States under the Checkers and Rally's names.
The company is hoping to join a host of other restaurant
chains that have gone public in the last year, including Noodles
& Co, Outback Steakhouse parent Bloomin' Brands Inc
, Chuy's Holdings Inc and Del Frisco's
Restaurant Group Inc.
Sandwich maker Potbelly Corp also filed for an IPO in April,
and sources previously told Reuters that pizza chain Papa
Murphy's is in the process of speaking to banks about a public
float.