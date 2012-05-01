Check Point aims for top spot in consumer security

May 1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
is launching a free version of its anti-virus and
firewall product, hoping to boost its presence in the consumer
security market and taking on market leaders Norton and McAfee.
"The race is on to get to the leadership. That is our goal,
to be as big as Norton, Mcafee," Bari Abdul, head of Check
Point's consumer business, said in an interview.
Symantec Corp owns the popular Norton anti-virus
software and chipmaker Intel Corp last year bought
security software maker McAfee.
"The trend is that there are a lot of free anti-virus
providers and consumers are adopting at a nice clip," Abdul
said, adding that anti-virus software was not enough to fend off
hackers, however.
"The bad news is that they have insufficient protection and
a false sense of security."
Check Point's Zonealarm free anti-virus and firewall 2013 -
launched on Tuesday - provides a multi-layered defense against
hackers, spyware, viruses and other malware, he said
"Hackers have increased sophistication," Abdul said, adding
that "initially it was about someone seeking notoriety in a
garage, now it is more about making money."
Israel-based Check Point wants to eventually make money off
its free offers by persuading customers to upgrade to
paid-products.
"The way that we make money is that first we give it away
for free to build brand awareness ... then convert customers to
use paid for products."
Check Point, the world's biggest pure-play network security
company, offers firewall products such as Zonealarm for PCs and
its software blade architecture for enterprises, which are
independent, modular software blocks that prevent network
intrusion.
It also offers anti-bot software blade that finds bots,
which are hard-to-detect pieces of software that invade networks
and lets an attacker send emails, attack a website or steal
information.
Check Point competes with Cisco Systems Inc and
Juniper Networks Inc. According to its own
calculations, Check Point has about 40 percent of the enterprise
security market.