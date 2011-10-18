UPDATE 2-Check Point Q3 beats forecasts, upbeat on Q4

* Q3 EPS ex-items $0.72 vs $0.70 forecast

* Q3 revenue up 13 pct to $308.3 mln

* Check Point continues to win market share

* Sees Q4 revenue $348-$360 mln, non-GAAP EPS $0.79-$0.82 (Adds Q4 outlook, CEO/analysts quotes)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Oct 18 Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies raised its outlook anew for 2011 and was optimistic for the fourth quarter after it beat estimates in the third quarter with a 15 percent profit gain.

"We are seeing strong demand in the United States, Asia and even in Europe where there's economic uncertainty. All regions showed good results," Chairman and Chief Executive Gil Shwed told a news conference on Tuesday.

While the security market is growing overall, Israel-based Check Point continues to take market share from competitors such as Cisco Systems .

"We estimate the whole market is rising by about 10 percent and we are growing by about 15 percent and we are certainly growing our market share," Shwed said.

The company's software blades, which prevent network intrusion and are bought on an annual subscription basis, are selling strongly and boosting deferred revenue growth, he said.

Check Point's new anti-bot software blade, which it plans to launch in early 2012, is generating strong interest, Shwed said. Bots are small pieces of software that invade networks and are hard to detect.

"In 100 percent of our deployments we found active bots," he said, noting that at one government agency the software found eight different bots, including for industrial espionage.

Armed with nearly $2.8 billion in cash, Check Point continues to buy back shares and seek acquisitions.

"We certainly expect some smaller acquisitions," Shwed said.

The company posted third-quarter earnings per share excluding one-off items of 72 cents, compared with 63 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 13 percent to $308.3 million.

Check Point was expected to earn 70 cents on revenue of $307 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company itself had projected quarterly revenue of $300-$308 million and EPS ex-items of 67-70 cents.

"All in all, another solid quarter driven by positive secular trends in the security space," Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal said.

Check Point's shares, which are up 25 percent year to date, were down 0.5 percent to $57.72 in early Nasdaq trade.

"Despite the third quarter bookings outperformance, we believe Check Point could give back some of its recent gains due to the lack of revenue upside," Cowen & Co analyst Gregg Moskowitz wrote in a note to clients.

For the fourth quarter Shwed forecast revenue of $348 million to $360 million and earnings per share ex-items of 79-82 cents. The company is forecast by analysts to earn 81 cents on revenue of $354 million.

Check Point slightly raised its full year forecast to revenue of between $1.238 billion and $1.25 billion and EPS ex-items of $2.83-$2.86.

It is forecast to post revenue of $1.24 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.82. (Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Cowell)