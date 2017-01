March 2 Canadian label and packaging manufacturer CCL Industries Inc said it would buy U.S.-based Checkpoint Systems Inc, which makes anti-theft merchandise tags for retailers, for about $422 million.

The offer of $10.15 per share in cash represents a premium of about 29 percent to Checkpoint's Tuesday closing.

Checkpoint had 41.6 million shares as of Oct. 28. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)