公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Check Point Software Q4, 2011 outlook

Oct 18 Check Point Software Technologies :

* Sees Q4 revenue $348-$360 mln, non-GAAP EPS $0.79-$0.82

* Q4 revenue view $354 mln, non-GAAP EPS view $0.81 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2011 revenue $1.238-$1.25 bln, non-GAAP EPS $2.83-$2.86

* 2011 revenue view $1.24 bln, non-GAAP EPS $2.82 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)

