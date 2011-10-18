BRIEF-Check Point Software Q4, 2011 outlook

BRIEF-Parex Resources Inc says Wayne Foo to retire as CEO
* Parex announces executive and board of directors appointments
Oct 18 Check Point Software Technologies :
* Sees Q4 revenue $348-$360 mln, non-GAAP EPS $0.79-$0.82
* Q4 revenue view $354 mln, non-GAAP EPS view $0.81 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2011 revenue $1.238-$1.25 bln, non-GAAP EPS $2.83-$2.86
* 2011 revenue view $1.24 bln, non-GAAP EPS $2.82 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 Stryker Orthopaedics Corp, a unit of Stryker Corp, has been awarded a $486 million contract for orthopedic products, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* FY attributable net profit was $6.2 million or $0.02 per share