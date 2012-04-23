版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一

BRIEF-Check Point Software Q2 outlook

April 23 Check Point Software Technologies : * Sees Q2 revenue $324 mln-$336 mln, non-GAAP EPS $0.74-$0.77 * Q2 revenue view $333.7 mln, non-GAAP EPS $0.76 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

