公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三

BRIEF-Check Point Software Q1, 2013 outlook

Jan 23 Israel's Check Point Software Technolgies says:

* Sees 2013 revenue $1.4 bln-$1.45 bln, non-GAAP EPS $3.30-$3.50

* 2013 revenue view $1.446 bln, non-GAAP EPS view $3.48 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 revenue $320 mln-$332 mln, non-GAAP EPS $0.74-$0.80

* Q1 revenue view $334.2 mln, non-GAAP EPS view $0.80 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

