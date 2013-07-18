Check Point Software Q2 profit, revenue beat expectations

TEL AVIV, July 18 Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported higher quarterly profit that topped expectations on higher sales of its software blades, especially in North America.

The Israeli company earned 83 cents a share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from 77 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 4 percent to $340.2 million, the company said on Thursday.

Check Point was forecast to have earned 81 cents a share on revenue of $337 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The results showed strong sequential growth in product sales, Chief Executive Gil Shwed said.

"Top performers were the North American region and our new data centre appliances," he said.

"Our software blades continued to deliver double-digit growth year-over-year, with threat prevention and application control technologies driving share gains."

During the first quarter of 2013, Check Point launched a new software blade - modular software building blocks that are bought on an annual subscription basis - that stops unwanted malware, or malicious software.

It also introduced a software blade for security and compliance monitoring.