Check Point Software Q1 profit beats expectations slightly

BRIEF-Orascom Construction startS production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Co
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company
TEL AVIV, April 29 Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported higher quarterly profit that topped expectations by a cent on sales of data centre appliances and software blades.
Check Point earned 84 cents a share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from 79 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 percent to $342 million, the Israel-based company said on Tuesday.
Check Point was forecast to have earned 83 cents a share on revenue of $341.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Organisations today are faced with an ever-changing threat environment. The challenge is to build a security infrastructure that will withstand today and tomorrow's threats," Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.
In the first quarter of 2013, Check Point launched a new software blade - modular software building blocks that are bought on an annual subscription basis - that stops unwanted malware, or malicious software. It also introduced a software blade for security and compliance monitoring. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.