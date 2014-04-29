版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Check Point Software Q2 outlook

TEL AVIV, April 29 Check Point Software Technologies Chief Executive Gil Shwed says:

* Sees Q2 revenue $340 million-$375 million, non-GAAP EPS $0.82-$0.90

* Q2 revenue view $361.1 million, non-GAAP EPS view $0.88 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐