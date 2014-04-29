BRIEF-Check Point Software Q2 outlook

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
TEL AVIV, April 29 Check Point Software Technologies Chief Executive Gil Shwed says:
* Sees Q2 revenue $340 million-$375 million, non-GAAP EPS $0.82-$0.90
* Q2 revenue view $361.1 million, non-GAAP EPS view $0.88 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V