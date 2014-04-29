BRIEF-Check Point Software Q2 outlook

Morning News Call - India, April 20

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V