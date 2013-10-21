Check Point Software Q3 profit, revenue up

TEL AVIV Oct 21 Internet and network security
provider Check Point Software Technologies reported
higher quarterly profit that slightly topped expectations on
higher sales of its software blades and appliances.
The Israeli company earned 85 cents a share excluding
one-time items in the third quarter, up from 79 cents a year
earlier. Revenue grew 4 percent to $344.1 million, the company
said on Monday.
Check Point was forecast to have earned 84 cents a share on
revenue of $343.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results were at the high end of the company's
projections, Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.
"The recently launched data centre and small appliance
families were received enthusiastically by our customers," he
said.
During the first quarter of 2013, Check Point launched a new
software blade - modular software building blocks that are
bought on an annual subscription basis - that stops unwanted
malware, or malicious software.
It also introduced a software blade for security and
compliance monitoring.