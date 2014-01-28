Check Point Software Q4 profit, revenue gains beat estimates

TEL AVIV Jan 28 Internet and network security
provider Check Point Software Technologies reported
higher quarterly profit that topped expectations on sales of
new data centre appliances and threat prevention software
blades.
The Israeli company also said it would buy up to another $1
billion of its outstanding shares, or a maximum of $200 million
a quarter.
Check Point earned 98 cents a share excluding one-time items
in the fourth quarter, up from 91 cents a year earlier. Revenue
grew five percent to $387.1 million, the company said on
Tuesday.
Check Point was forecast to have earned 95 cents a share on
revenue of $383.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The fourth quarter represented one of the best quarters
that I can remember, which is reflected in our customer wins and
deferred revenues. The Americas and Europe delivered great
results," Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.
In the first quarter of 2013, Check Point launched a new
software blade - modular software building blocks that are
bought on an annual subscription basis - that stops unwanted
malware, or malicious software.
It also introduced a software blade for security and
compliance monitoring.
In 2013, Check Point bought back 10.1 million of its shares
for $538 million.