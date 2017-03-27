Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
Darden would buy the restaurant chain from its shareholders including private equity firms L Catterton and Oak Investment Partners. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results