Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln

March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.

Darden would buy the restaurant chain from its shareholders including private equity firms L Catterton and Oak Investment Partners. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
