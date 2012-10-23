Mexican retailer Chedraui posts 5 pct rise in 3rd-qtr profit

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; oil lifted by OPEC cut extension hopes
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's third-biggest retailer, Grupo Comercial Chedraui, on Tuesday reported a 5 percent rise in its third-quarter profit, helped by higher sales.
The company, a grocery and department store chain, said third-quarter profit rose to 371.6 million pesos ($29 million) from 352.8 million pesos a year earlier, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
Chedraui, which has 232 stores in Mexico and the United States, said revenue climbed 12.2 percent to 15.7 billion pesos.
Sales at Mexican stores open for more than a year rose 3.2 percent during the quarter while so-called same-store sales at U.S. units rose 1.3 percent, in dollar terms.
Chedraui shares dipped 0.38 percent to close at 34.34 pesos.
