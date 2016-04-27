Cheesecake Factory first-quarter profit jumps, sales rise

LOS ANGELES, April 27 Cheesecake Factory Inc
on Wednesday reported quarterly profit that rose 20
percent from the first quarter a year ago on higher revenue and
cost controls.
Shares of the chain, known for its ample portions and wide
array of cheesecake, rose 1.3 percent to $52 in after-market
trading.
Cheesecake Factory's first-quarter net income totaled $34
million, or 68 cents per share, compared with $28.4 million, or
56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $553.7 million from $518 million a year
earlier.
Sales at company-owned restaurants open at least 18 months
rose 1.7 percent. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected
those sales to be up 1.8 percent.
Cheesecake Factory has 188 restaurants, including its
namesake chain, as well as the smaller Grand Lux Cafe and
RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen concepts.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, editing by G
Crosse)