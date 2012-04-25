版本:
2012年 4月 26日

Cheesecake Factory revenue misses estimate, shares fall

April 25 - Cheesecake Factory Inc reported
quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's view, but shares fell
5.2 percent after sales fell short of analysts' expectations. 	
    Overall sales at restaurants open at least 18 months rose
2.4 percent in the first quarter. Same-restaurant sales rose 2.6
percent at the Cheesecake Factory and 0.3 percent at Grand 	
Lux Cafe, its smaller chain.  	
        	
    KEY POINTS	
               Q1 2012       Estimate*     Q1 2011
 Revenue       $435.8 mln    $439.7 mln    $418.8 mln
 Net income    $20.7 mln                   $20.5 mln
 EPS           $0.37         $0.36         $0.34
                                           
 	
    The stock of the restaurant chain, known for its array of 	
cheesecakes and ample portions, fell to $29.40 in extended
trading from its close of $31.02.        	
         	
    Note: 	
    * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.

