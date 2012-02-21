UPDATE 2-Cheesecake Factory shares fall on profit forecast

FEB 21 - Cheesecake Factory Inc reported quarterly profit that just topped Wall Street's view, but the company's shares fell 5.7 percent after its profit forecasts missed analysts' targets. The stock of the restaurant chain, known for its array of cheesecakes and ample portions, finished the regular session at $31.57 and dropped to $29.76 in extended trading. KEY POINTS Q4 2011 Estimate* Q4 2010 Revenue $477.7 mln $471.7 mln $416.7 mln Net income $29.9 mln $21.9 mln EPS $0.54 $0.36 Adj EPS $0.53 $0.52 Overall sales at restaurants open at least 18 months rose 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter. Same-restaurant sales grew 2.7 percent at the Cheesecake Factory and 1.9 percent at Grand Lux Cafe. "We delivered our best comparable sales and highest guest traffic levels of the year," said David Overton, the company's chairman and chief executive. OUTLOOK Executives forecast first-quarter earnings of 34 cents to 36 cents per share and 2012 earnings of $1.80 to $1.90 per share. Analysts, on average, were targeting earnings of 46 cents per share for the first quarter and $2.12 per share for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Cheesecake Factory's food costs are off their peak, but remain higher than they were a year ago, executives said. At Cheesecake Factory, dairy and produce prices have been exerting the most pressure. Cheesecake Factory raised prices over the summer to help offset higher commodity costs. The company plans to open seven to eight new U.S. restaurants and as many as three restaurants in the Middle East in 2012.