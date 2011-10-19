UPDATE 2-Costs, Irene hit Cheesecake Factory results

* Q3 EPS $0.36 vs Wall Street view $0.38
* Hurricane Irene dents same-restaurant sales
* Sees Q4 EPS of $0.51 to $0.53 vs Street view $0.53
* Shares lower after hours
Oct 19 Cheesecake Factory Inc's (CAKE.O)
third-quarter profit fell short of expectations after higher
costs and Hurricane Irene dented results.
Shares in the restaurant chain, known for its array of
cheesecakes and ample portions, slipped 1 percent in extended
trading after it also forecast fourth-quarter earnings that
could fall below analysts' average estimate.
The company expects fourth-quarter earnings of 51 cents to
53 cents per share for the current quarter, Chief Financial
Officer Doug Benn said on a conference call.
Analysts, on average, are expecting a profit of 53 cents
per share in the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Cheesecake Factory's third-quarter net income fell more
than 6 percent to $20.6 million, or 36 cents per share, for the
quarter ended Sept. 27. Analysts, on average, were looking for
a profit of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company, which raised menu prices in the summer to help
offset higher commodity costs, said revenue was up almost 3
percent to $430.4 million.
Total costs and expenses added up to 93 percent of revenue
in the latest quarter, up from 92.5 percent a year earlier.
High food costs have been a persistent pain for
restaurants. At Cheesecake Factory, dairy and produce prices
exerted the most pressure in the latest quarter.
Overall sales at restaurants open at least 18 months were
up 0.8 percent in the recent quarter. Excluding the impact of
Hurricane Irene, same-restaurant sales would have increased 1.2
percent, the company said.
Same-restaurant sales inched up 0.8 percent at the
Cheesecake Factory and rose 0.9 percent at Grand Lux Cafe.
Looking ahead, the company forecast a 1.5 percent to 2.5
percent rise in overall same-restaurant sales for the fourth
quarter.
Shares fell 3.1 percent to $25.25 in extended trading,
after closing 4.3 percent lower at $26.05 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Carol Bishopric and
Richard Chang)