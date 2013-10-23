China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Oct 23 Cheesecake Factory Inc on Wednesday reported higher quarterly profit after sales at its established namesake restaurants rose more than expected and the company said it grabbed market share from rivals.
Shares of the chain, known for its ample portions and wide array of cheesecakes, jumped 7.4 percent to $45.98 in after-market trading.
Expectations were low going into the quarter since other full-service restaurants ranging from Brinker International Inc's Chili's Grill & Bar and Darden Restaurants Inc's Olive Garden have been hard hit by economic woes and competition.
Cheesecake Factory's third-quarter net income rose slightly to $27.5 million, or 50 cents per share, from $27.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a pre-tax charge, the company earned 52 cents per share in the latest quarter.
Sales at restaurants open at least 18 months rose 1 percent at the Cheesecake Factory and fell 2.6 percent at Grand Lux Cafe, its smaller chain.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected a 0.5 percent rise in sales at Cheesecake Factory restaurants and a 0.1 percent decline for Grand Lux Cafe.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.