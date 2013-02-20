UPDATE 2-Cheesecake Factory's profit misses Street, shares down

* Sees first-quarter EPS $0.40-$0.43 vs est $0.43
* Fourth-quarter adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.52
* Revenue $464.7 mln vs est $468.5 mln
* Shares down more than 3 pct after the bell
By Aditi Shrivastava
Feb 20 Restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory
Inc forecast a current-quarter profit largely below
analysts' estimates after reporting weaker-than-expected results
for the last quarter, sending its shares down more than 3
percent after the bell.
The company is likely to earn 40 to 43 cents per share in
the first quarter, Chief Executive David Overton told analysts
on a conference call. Wall Street was expecting 43 cents per
share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overton said the recent storm in the New York-New Jersey
region is likely to hurt its profit by 1 cent per share in the
current quarter.
Cheesecake Factory's fourth-quarter profit was hurt by a
fall in sales at its established Grand Lux Cafe.
The company recorded a pre-tax charge of $9.5 million in the
quarter related to the closure of three Grand Lux Cafe
restaurants and a write-down in the value of one of its namesake
restaurants.
Cheesecake Factory is known for its ample portions and wide
array of cheesecakes - many of which weigh in at around 1,000
calories per slice.
Sales at 'The Cheesecake Factory' restaurants open at least
a year were up 1.3 percent and those at its smaller chain, Grand
Lux Cafe, were down 3.2 percent.
Sales were affected by super storm Sandy, the casual dining
chain said.
Net income fell to 22.1 million, or 40 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter from $29.9 million, or 54 cents per share, a
year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 51 cents per share.
Revenue fell 2.7 percent to $464.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 52 cents per
share on revenue of $468.5 million.
Shares of Calabasas Hills, California-based Cheesecake
Factory fell 2.5 percent to $32.50 in after-market trading on
Wednesday.