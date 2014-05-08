Cheetah Mobile IPO raises $168 mln

May 8 China-based Cheetah Mobile Inc's initial
public offering raised about $168 million after its shares were
priced at $14, near the top end of the expected price range.
The company sold 12 million American Depositary Shares
(ADSs), which were expected to be priced between $12.50 and
$14.50 per ADS.
Shares of Cheetah are expected to start trading later on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMCM".
Beijing-based Cheetah provides security and optimization
software used both in smartphones and PCs. The company is being
spun-out of software maker Kingsoft Corp Ltd.
Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Credit Suisse were among the
underwriters for the IPO.
