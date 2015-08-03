Chegg revenue rises on strong demand for etextbooks

Aug 3 Chegg Inc, which rents out
textbooks and provides other student services, reported a near 4
percent rise in quarterly revenue due to rising demand for its
etextbooks and other digital learning services.
The company has been shifting away from its investment-heavy
print business and towards its digital business, which provides
etextbooks and services to connect students with educational
institutions.
Chegg, which also sells and rents print textbooks, partners
with book distributor Ingram Content Group to grow its digital
business, which has steadily been becoming a bigger revenue
contributor.
Revenue from Chegg's digital business rose 62 percent to
$30.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30, accounting
for 45 percent of total revenue. The business accounted for 30
percent of revenue in 2014, up from 21 percent in 2013.
The company's total net revenue rose to $67.1 million from
$64.5 million in the second quarter, helped also by the addition
of 200,000 customers.
However Chegg's investments pushed up operating expenses 14
percent to $40.5 million in the quarter, leading the company
from a gross profit to a net loss.
Net loss widened to $10.1 million, or 12 cents per share,
from $8.2 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
Up to Monday's close of $8.60, the company's shares have
gained about 24 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)