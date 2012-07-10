UPDATE 1-Chelsea Therapeutics to cut jobs, CEO resigns

* Expects job cut to be effective by Q3 2012
* Expects savings of $3.5 mln from job cuts
* Shares rise 5 pct in premarket trade
July 10 Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd
said it plans to "significantly reduce" its workforce
and explore strategic options, barely a week after the U.S.
health regulator asked for an additional trial to approve its
hypotension drug Northera.
The company also said Chief Executive Simon Pedder will step
down effective immediately.
Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $1.30 before the
bell. They closed at $1.24 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
The biopharmaceutical company is struggling to get its lead
drug, Northera, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration after it was rejected in March.
Northera is the most advanced clinical candidate of Chelsea,
which does not have any approved products.
Chelsea, which was urged by its largest shareholder to
explore strategic options last week, did not specify the number
of jobs it would cut. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based
company had 49 employees as of March 2.
The job cut is expected to be completed in the third quarter
of 2012 and will result in annual salary reductions of at least
$3.5 million, excluding any one-time restructuring charges.
Officers of the company last month agreed to take a cut in
their compensation to contain costs to pitch the drug for
approval again, underscoring Northera's importance for the
company.
The FDA told the company last week that it would require to
conduct a new trial to get Northera approved, unsettling
Chelsea's plan to use data from an ongoing trial, named Study
306B.
On Tuesday, Chelsea said it would stop patient enrolment in
the ongoing 306B trial in July, which should result in data by
the year end.