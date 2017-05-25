UPDATE 2-Bank of China main backer as ChemChina raises $20 bln for Syngenta deal

* Bank of China invests $10 bln via perpetual bond
* Investment makes state-owned lender largest financier to
deal
* ChemChina has contributed $5 billion of its own cash
* New financing reduces ChemChina's short-term debt burden
By Carol Zhong and Julie Zhu
HONG KONG, May 25 ChemChina has raised $20
billion mainly in perpetual bonds to finance its purchase of
Swiss seeds firm Syngenta, with Bank of China becoming
the single largest investor providing half of that funding,
according to a regulatory filing.
State-owned ChemChina, which took on short-term loans for
the $44 billion acquisition, is restructuring the financing mix
to reduce its debt burden by including more equity but will
still have nearly $20 billion in loans to refinance within 18
months, the filing by ChemChina shows.
The move comes as ChemChina has accelerated talks with state
rival Sinochem to create the world's biggest industrial
chemicals firm, a deal that could further help streamline
ChemChina's debt, Reuters reported this week.
Bank of China (BoC) has invested $10 billion via
a perpetual bond, according to the May 18 U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filing, which also shows that Chinese
state-owned asset manager China Reform Holdings Corp Ltd has
provided $7 billion via a perpetual bond.
Both deals, which were privately negotiated, far outstripped
the largest public U.S. dollar perpetual bond previously issued
in Asia which was $3.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Market insiders said BoC's large investment, which was made
via a Cayman Islands-domiciled special purpose investment
vehicle, was an unusual move for the lender as it had not helped
arrange any of the earlier stage short-term financing.
Industrial Bank Co Ltd has also invested $1 billion through
perpetual bonds, while Morgan Stanley - the only
non-Chinese company involved in the new financing - has provided
$2 billion via convertible preferred shares.
The ambitious Syngenta takeover is nearing the finish line
after regulators last month granted the final approvals and as
more than 90 percent of Syngenta shareholders have tendered
their shares..
The deal gives China a portfolio of top-tier chemicals and
patent-protected seeds to improve agricultural output, but has
also left ChemChina facing a hefty debt burden which it has been
seeking to reduce by bringing in more equity investors and
replacing short-term loans with longer-term debt.
ChemChina last year arranged $32.9 billion in bridge loans
from more than 20 Chinese, European and Asian lenders, stoking
concern among investors and analysts over its leverage. The
company has been trying to repay some of this
acquisition-related debt with equity, and subsequently last year
raised $5 billion from a Chinese fund.
ChemChina still has around $7.01 billion and $12.7 billion
in two separate syndicated loans outstanding, both of which come
due in the next 18 months.
Perpetual bonds are financing instruments that can act as
both equity and debt. They are typically treated as equity under
accounting standards but rating agencies may still treat them as
debt depending on the circumstances. Because perpetual bonds
have no maturity date, the new financing should help improve
ChemChina's overall debt position.
China National Chemicals Corp, as ChemChina is officially
known, did not respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman
for Bank of China declined to comment. A spokesman for Syngenta
said post-close financing will be finalised in the second half
of 2017.
China Reform Holdings’ spokeswoman, Industrial Bank and
Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In addition to the new financing, ChemChina on Wednesday
publicly marketed a $600 million senior perpetual bond, Thomson
Reuters IFR reported. The offering was hugely oversubscribed,
despite rating agency Moody's downgrading of China's sovereign
debt on the same day.
(Reporting by Carol Zhong of Basis Point, Julie Zhu and
Alasdair Reilly; Additional reporting by Aizhu Chen, Prakash
Chakravarti and Tessa Walsh; Writing and additional reporting by
Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)