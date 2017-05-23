As Syngenta deal closes, ChemChina and Sinochem press $120 bln deal - sources

* ChemChina acquisition of Syngenta nears completion
* Focus shifts to mega-merger of ChemChina and Sinochem
* Merged entity fits Beijing push for SOE consolidation
* Deal could be announced by year-end - sources
* Likely headed by Sinochem's Ning Gaoning - sources
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Chen Aizhu
HONG KONG/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese state-owned
Sinochem and ChemChina are in merger talks to create the world's
biggest industrial chemicals firm, to be headed by Sinochem
chief Ning Gaoning, four people with knowledge of the
negotiations said.
A deal could be announced by the end of the year, the people
said, potentially just months after ChemChina completes its own
$43 billion purchase of Switzerland's Syngenta, China's
biggest overseas deal to date.
A consolidation of Sinochem and ChemChina would be worth
around $120 billion, one of the people said, topping companies
like industrial chemicals giant BASF.
Talks to create a Chinese chemicals powerhouse were first
reported last year, but were dismissed by both companies as
rumour.
Sinochem and China National Chemicals Corp, as
ChemChina is officially known, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on Tuesday. A Syngenta spokesperson said
the company was not aware of any talks.
The two companies have accelerated negotiations after
regulators last month cleared ChemChina's acquisition of
Syngenta, the people said. With the approval also of over 80
percent of Syngenta shareholders bringing
completion of that deal nearer, focus has shifted to creating a
Chinese powerhouse.
Beijing sees a Sinochem/ChemChina deal as a blueprint for
streamlining and consolidating its sprawling, debt-heavy
state-owned enterprises, the people said, leaving fewer, but
more powerful, national champions.
"This is the priority now for both companies. The message
from the top to the managers is very clear: don't be distracted
by anything else," one of the people said, adding that the focus
on this deal accounted in part for Sinochem recently ditching a
plan to invest in Noble Group, a loss-making commodity
trader.
POLITICS
A deal is not yet final, and China's 19th Communist Party
Congress later this year leaves room for some political
uncertainty.
The expected retirement of ChemChina chief Ren Jianxin in
January may speed up the process, one of the people said, to
allow for a handover period.
Ren, known for bold deals including Syngenta and the
purchase of Italian tyremaker Pirelli, has spent over a decade
and billions of dollars expanding ChemChina, founding a popular
noodle chain along the way. [reut.rs/2qKfkWd
]
He may, though, have irked the authorities with his chutzpah
in forging ahead with high-profile deals, another of those with
knowledge of the discussions said. Ning, who made a name for
himself as head of state-owned food processing group Cofco, is
seen as politically well connected.
"The magnitude of the Syngenta deal means Beijing wants to
make sure it's securely managed," said a person from the oil and
gas industry.
While the ambitious Syngenta takeover brought China a
portfolio of top-tier chemicals and patent-protected seeds to
improve agricultural output, it also leaves ChemChina with hefty
debt.
ChemChina last year arranged $32.9 billion in bridge loans
with more than 20 Chinese, European and Asian lenders - giving
it a level of gearing that investors and analysts think is too
high.
QUESTIONS AHEAD
Combining Sinochem and an enlarged ChemChina would put the
group among the world leaders across the competitive chemicals,
fertiliser and oil industries - a giant overseas and a major
challenger domestically to Sinopec and PetroChina
.
Sinochem is larger than ChemChina, but needs a long-term
partner to expand globally market from its roots as an oil and
chemical trader.
Sinochem's growth in its energy business has stagnated, with
more competition at home in trading from companies including
Unipec and Chinaoil, while its overseas oil and gas assets have
struggled amid prolonged weaker oil prices.
Regulators may yet prove an obstacle.
During the European Commission approval process for the
ChemChina/Syngenta deal, both companies indicated they were not
imminently pursuing a deal with Sinochem, a separate source said
at the time.
($1 = 6.8890 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Julie Zhu and Michelle Price
in HONG KONG and Aizhu Chen in BEIJING; Writing by Clara
Ferreira Marques; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)