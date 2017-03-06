CORRECTED-China has not received ChemChina application for Syngenta deal -former minister

(Correcting to show Gao has retired not is retiring in 1st and
3rd paragraphs)
BEIJING, March 6 China's Commerce Ministry has
not received an application from ChemChina seeking
approval for its planned $43 billion takeover of Syngenta
, Gao Hucheng, who recently retired as commerce
minister, said on Monday.
The government will only start the process of considering
any application from ChemChina after other regulatory steps in
other countries are complete, he said on the sidelines of
China's annual parliament meeting.
The government announced less than two weeks ago that Gao
retired and was replaced by his vice commerce minister Zhong
Shan.
