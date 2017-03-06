版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一

ChemChina says Beijing accepted anti-trust application for Syngenta deal

BEIJING, March 6 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Monday that China's Ministry of Commerce on Feb. 9 accepted its application for anti-trust approval for the proposed $43 billion takeover of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta.

"We submitted the application and the ministry accepted it," said company spokesman Ren Kan.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)
