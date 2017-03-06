ChemChina says Beijing accepted anti-trust application for Syngenta deal

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
BEIJING, March 6 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Monday that China's Ministry of Commerce on Feb. 9 accepted its application for anti-trust approval for the proposed $43 billion takeover of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta.
"We submitted the application and the ministry accepted it," said company spokesman Ren Kan.
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.