EU regulators approve Mexichem's purchase of Dutch Wavin

BRUSSELS, June 4 European Union regulators said
on Monday they had cleared the takeover of Dutch pipe systems
firm Wavin NV by Mexican industrial conglomerate
Mexichem.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the
European Union, said it had looked into the potential impact of
the deal on the supply of PVC and pipe systems which use PVC.
"The Commission's investigation showed that the proposed
transaction would not significantly alter the market structure
and that post transaction the merged entity would face
competitive pressure from a number of credible competitors," it
said in a statement.